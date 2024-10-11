French Government Imposes Midnight Curfew Amid Protests

The French government in Martinique has imposed a midnight curfew in an effort to curb protests against escalating inflation and the rising cost of living.

The curfew, which runs from 9 pm to 5 am, was implemented on Thursday as tensions on the Caribbean island grew amid widespread unrest. The curfew, along with a ban on public gatherings, will remain in place until October 14, 2024.

Protests erupted following anger over soaring inflation, resulting in looting and clashes with the police. Several stores were looted, and arson attacks were reported, with at least three stores and numerous vehicles torched in the capital, Fort-de-France. Roads were blocked with burnt-out cars, and the unrest has led to the shutdown of Martinique’s airport and schools.

Flights are being redirected to the neighboring island of Guadeloupe after around 50 protesters stormed the runway.

The French government has also prohibited the sale of materials that could be used for arson attacks to prevent further violence.

While there have been reports of a man being shot during the protests, police confirmed that they had not opened fire during the confrontations. Eight arrests have been made so far, with authorities warning that false rumors about the deployment of French riot police are contributing to the unrest.

The protests highlight growing discontent in Martinique over economic hardship, which mirrors similar frustrations seen in other parts of the world facing the pressure of rising living costs.