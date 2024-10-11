Advocacy Group Launches Initiative To Address Challenges Facing Girl child, Women In Nigeria

In commemoration of the International Day for the Girl Child, a leading advocacy group has launched a programme aimed at addressing the critical challenges faced by girls and women across Nigeria.

Speaking to female students on International day for the girl child, at Okoto High School on Thursday, Mabel Abel-Onaiwu, an advocate for girl-child education and women’s empowerment, highlighted the importance of educating, empowering, and promoting the well-being of every girl.

Abel-Onaiwu explained that the SHE initiative, which means Safety and Health Initiative (SSHI),is a non-governmental organisation, committed to ensuring that no woman or girl is left behind as they work towards a safer, healthier, and more equitable society.

She emphasised that the initiative aligns with the 2024 theme, “The Girl’s Vision for the Future.” Where every girl child’s has the right to dream and become whatever she wants to become in a positive scheme of life.

Abel-Onaiwu highlighted SSHI’s alignment with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 4, 5, and 17, which focus on good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, and partnerships for development.

She noted that the organisation seeks to combat pressing issues such as gender-based violence, inadequate maternal healthcare, workplace hazards, and limited educational opportunities for women and girls in Nigeria and beyond.

“Through SSHI’s diverse programmes, women and girls will gain access to healthcare services, empowerment initiatives, and educational resources that promote leadership in health, safety, and security sectors,” she added.

The advocate further outlined the NGO’s plans to launch nationwide workshops focused on occupational safety, self-defense training, and healthcare awareness campaigns in underserved areas.

“Additionally, mentorship programmes will be established to guide young girls into traditionally male-dominated fields, fostering their leadership and professional development.” She concluded.