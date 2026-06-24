France confirms first Ebola case linked to Congo outbreak

Key points

France confirms first Ebola case linked to current outbreak in DR Congo

Patient is a doctor who recently returned from a humanitarian mission

French authorities place patient in isolation and begin contact tracing

WHO says current outbreak has infected more than 1,000 people and killed 267

Outbreak is linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus

Main story

France has confirmed its first Ebola case linked to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The French health ministry said on Wednesday that the patient, a doctor who recently returned from a humanitarian mission in Congo, tested positive for the virus. According to the ministry, the patient has been placed in isolation while health authorities have commenced contact tracing measures.

The ministry said the risk to the wider European population remained low. The current outbreak in Congo is associated with the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the outbreak has infected more than 1,000 people and caused 267 deaths, representing the highest number of confirmed cases recorded within the first month of an Ebola outbreak.

Health experts believe the virus may have been circulating for several months before the outbreak was officially declared on May 15. Initial confirmed cases were detected in urban areas, while infections have since spread to at least three densely populated displacement camps.

The outbreak has raised concerns among health authorities because of the potential for wider transmission in highly populated communities.

The issues

Cross-border transmission of Ebola

Public health surveillance and contact tracing

Risks associated with humanitarian and health missions

Management of infectious disease outbreaks in displacement camps

Global preparedness for emerging health threats

What’s being said

On the patient in France:

“The patient has been placed in isolation and health authorities are tracing contacts.” — French health ministry, outlining measures taken following confirmation of the case.

“The risk to the wider European population was low.” — French health ministry, assessing the threat level following the confirmed infection.

“It has infected more than 1,000 people and killed 267 generating the largest number of confirmed cases within the first month of any episode of the disease.” — World Health Organisation, on the severity of the current outbreak.

Bottom line

France’s first confirmed Ebola case linked to the Congo outbreak highlights the international dimension of the disease, although authorities say the risk of wider transmission in Europe remains low while containment measures are underway.