Flying Eagles Lose to US Team at FIFA U-20 World Cup

May 28, 2019
Nigeria’s Under-20 national team, the Flying Eagles on Monday lost 0-2 to their United States of America counterparts at the ongoing World Cup in Poland.

Sebastian Soto netted twice in each half of the match to give the Americans victory.

The loss put the Flying Eagles second in Group D with goal-difference as Ukraine go top after their win over Qatar in the other match.

Nigeria will play Ukraine in the last group match which will decide their fate, while the U.S. will slug it out with Qatar who are yet to earn a point.

