After a resounding success in 2018 where the total tax revenue generated stood at N5.302 trillion, the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stated that it is targeting N8 trillion revenue in 2019.

The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Dr Babatunde Fowler, disclosed this address at the 2019 FIRS Stakeholders Retreat in Lagos.

He said with the success recorded in 2018, there are still more room for improvement in tax and revenue generation in the country.