Fire Guts BRT Vehicle on Third Mainland Bridge

- May 22, 2019
One of the blue buses belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) scheme in Lagos has been destroyed by fire on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, via its Twitter handle on Wednesday confirmed that the fire started around 9:30 a.m.

The bus which was heading towards Iyana-Oworo caught fire just after Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge.

No casualty reported as at the time of filing this report.

See video below:

Source: NAN

