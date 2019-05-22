Fire Guts BRT Vehicle on Third Mainland Bridge

One of the blue buses belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) scheme in Lagos has been destroyed by fire on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, via its Twitter handle on Wednesday confirmed that the fire started around 9:30 a.m.

The bus which was heading towards Iyana-Oworo caught fire just after Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge.

No casualty reported as at the time of filing this report.

See video below:

Well done to @LAG_FireService for their prompt response. The fire has been successfully put out. As we await @lasemasocial for evacuation. @followlastma on ground to manage busy traffic . Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/XKFt0mvSNu — LASTMA (@followlastma) May 22, 2019

Source: NAN