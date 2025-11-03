Fintiri Flags Off ₦14.9bn Mubi–Maiha Road Reconstruction

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has flagged off the reconstruction of the 24.1-kilometer Mubi–Maiha Road, a ₦14.9 billion project expected to boost transportation, trade, and cross-border connectivity between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The ceremony took place at the Mubi–Maiha junction at the weekend. Although the road is a federal route, Fintiri said the state government resolved to intervene to ease the hardship faced by road users and to stimulate commercial activity in the area.

“This project reflects our commitment to inclusive development. We are determined to connect communities, promote economic growth, and open up Adamawa to greater opportunities,” the governor said, reaffirming his administration’s mantra that “no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched.”

Fintiri disclosed that 40 per cent of the contract sum has already been paid to the contractor, Triacta Nigeria Limited, to ensure timely delivery, and assured residents that the project would not be abandoned. He also revealed plans to commence additional road projects — including the Mubi–Gella and Ahmadu Bello corridors — as part of broader efforts to expand the state’s road infrastructure.

Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamu Atiku, described the governor as “the architect of modern Adamawa,” noting that the administration has delivered unprecedented milestones in roads, bridges, drainages and flyovers.

He said the Mubi–Maiha road contract, valued at ₦14.98 billion, carries a completion timeline of 15 months, although he expressed confidence that the project could be delivered ahead of schedule.

Representing Triacta Nigeria Limited, Engineer Wajib pledged that the company would deliver a durable, quality road within the agreed timeframe, describing the project as “a pathway to safer travel, stronger communities, and greater economic growth.”

Community leaders who spoke with reporters welcomed the development, describing it as long overdue and one that would significantly transform mobility and trade in the region.

The Mubi–Maiha reconstruction forms part of a wider infrastructure drive by the Fintiri administration aimed at strengthening regional integration and accelerating socio-economic development across Adamawa State.