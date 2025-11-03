Akpabio Denies Making Viral Comment Against Trump, US Government

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has rejected a viral social media post that attributed to him a remark downplaying killing in Nigeria while criticising former United States President Donald Trump, describing the statement as fabricated and intended to cause diplomatic friction.

The post, circulated by a platform identified as Rant HQ, claimed Akpabio said: “The killing is taking place in Nigeria, not the USA. Trump should focus on the US. Nigerians are not complaining about the killings.”

In a statement on Sunday, Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said the claim was entirely false, insisting that the Senate President never made such a comment “publicly, privately, in writing, or in conversation”. He challenged those behind the publication to provide evidence.

Eyiboh said the photograph attached to the viral post showing Akpabio at an official engagement was deliberately used to confer legitimacy on the fabricated quote.

“Senator Akpabio is a statesman of global repute and a strong advocate of international cooperation and mutual respect among nations. He holds President Trump in high regard as a historic figure and leader of a major democracy.” Eyiboh said. “

He cautioned against what he described as “digital recklessness” and urged the public to disregard the content, stressing that the Office of the Senate President remains committed to factual, responsible communication.

The controversy surfaced days after President Trump said Christianity faced an existential threat in Nigeria, claiming radical Islamist elements were responsible for mass killings of believers and declaring Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern”.

While acknowledging global attention on issues of religious freedom and human rights, the Nigerian government has maintained that claims of widespread, one-sided religious persecution do not accurately capture the complexity of Nigeria’s security landscape.

The Federal Government insists that under President Bola Tinubu, efforts are ongoing to tackle terrorism, foster interfaith unity, and protect all citizens – irrespective of religious affiliation.