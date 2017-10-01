FG Will Complete 2nd Niger Bridge – Osinbajo

The Federal Government is committed to the completion of ongoing projects in the South East including the second Niger bridge, East-West road and others, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo gave the assurance in his remarks earlier today in Ifitedunu, Anambra State, at the funeral service of Mrs. Roseline Akabueze mother of the Director-General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a fair-minded and just leader that takes into account, the interest of all Nigerians regardless of their backgrounds,

According to the Vice President who spoke after the Bishop of Awka, Paulinus Eze Okafor gave an homily at the event raising issues about marginalization and restructuring, said, “we have a listening President, and I can assure you that President Muhammadu Buhari is a man who in his heart wants to be fair and just.’’

Prof. Osinbajo said the President had in many instances exhibited attributes of a fair leader in his choice of political associates, people to work with and so on.

He said: “one of the most important things about the President is that he a very fair-minded person,” but could be said to be somewhat partial to Anambra state in particular, adding “and I believe that he loves this State.

“In 2003, when he first ran for office, his running mate then was Senator Chuba Okadibo, an indigene of this state; the second time he ran, his running mate was Chief Edwin Ume-Ezoeke, also an indigene of Anambra State. I think he has a very special affection for this state.’’

The Vice President explained that the Buhari’s criteria for appointments is driven by “competence of persons considered to manage certain positions.’’

He however reiterated the present administration’s commitment to the unity and prosperity of Nigeria regardless of the challenges.

“Every time we talk about fairness, we must talk about justice; when we talk about unity, we must talk about justice and I believe that is the fair thing to do,’’ the Vice President added.

Prof. Osinbajo also assured the people of the South-East of the Federal Government’s commitment to complete key projects embarked upon in the region.

He said: “about the request concerning the second Niger bridge and the east-west road and several of these projects, I want to say that the president himself went to China to negotiate the loan for the second Niger bridge.

“Aside from that, the Lagos-Calabar rail line passing through states in this region, the president also, personally, went to negotiate the loan.

“I believe that by the grace of God we would see the completion of all of these projects; even the Onitsha road that you have been complaining about, we will ensure that it is built.’’

He prayed that God will grant the family of late Mrs Roseline Akabueze, the fortitude to bear the loss.