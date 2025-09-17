FG Warns Of Fresh Flooding In Lagos, 13 Other States

The Federal Government has issued a fresh alert over possible flooding in Lagos, Adamawa, and 12 other states, warning residents of high-risk areas to take precautionary measures.

In a forecast released on Tuesday, the National Flood Early Warning Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment predicted heavy rainfall between September 16 and 18 across 14 states and 52 communities.

The statement, signed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, listed communities likely to be affected. They include:

Akwa Ibom State: Upenekang, Eket, Edor, Oron, Ikot Abasi, Ikot-Ekpene, Etinan, Uyo, Obianga.

Upenekang, Eket, Edor, Oron, Ikot Abasi, Ikot-Ekpene, Etinan, Uyo, Obianga. Anambra State: Ogbakuba, Nnewi.

Ogbakuba, Nnewi. Adamawa State: Yola, Wuro Bokki, Farkumo, Jimeta.

Yola, Wuro Bokki, Farkumo, Jimeta. Cross River State: Akpap, Calabar.

Akpap, Calabar. Bayelsa State: Amasoma, Ikpidiama, Kalama, Yenagoa, Peremabiri, Sagbama, Oporoma, Odoni, Otuoke, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Oliobiri.

Amasoma, Ikpidiama, Kalama, Yenagoa, Peremabiri, Sagbama, Oporoma, Odoni, Otuoke, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Oliobiri. Delta State: Patani, Asaba, Abari, Escravos, Umuochi Utchi.

Patani, Asaba, Abari, Escravos, Umuochi Utchi. Kaduna State: Kachia, Kauru.

Kachia, Kauru. Kebbi State: Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo.

Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo. Katsina State: Bakori.

Bakori. Rivers State: Ahoada, Bonny, Itu, Bori.

Ahoada, Bonny, Itu, Bori. Imo State: Egbema, Oguta.

Egbema, Oguta. Sokoto State: Argungu, Gagawu, Silame.

Argungu, Gagawu, Silame. Ondo State: Igbokoda, Ore, Okitipupa.

Igbokoda, Ore, Okitipupa. Lagos State: Epe.

The latest warning follows a similar advisory issued three days earlier, which had highlighted the risks in Adamawa and 10 other states, particularly communities on the floodplains of Rivers Gongola, Benue, and Niger.

Already, parts of Adamawa have been hit. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed on Tuesday that prolonged rainfall in Yola and neighbouring areas triggered flash floods across 13 communities in Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas.

According to NEMA, rescue operations were coordinated by its Yola Operations Office in partnership with the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, the fire services, security agencies, and volunteer groups. Vulnerable households, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, were evacuated to safer locations. Rapid assessments were also conducted to determine the extent of damage and urgent humanitarian needs.

Lagos, which suffered severe flooding last week, is among the states on the new watchlist. Heavy rainfall in the state had left motorists stranded along the Ikorodu Road, with traffic gridlock stretching from Anthony to the Odo-Iyalaro Bridge.

The Federal Government urged residents of all high-risk areas to remain alert and comply with safety advisories to mitigate the impact of the anticipated flooding.