CBN Treasury Bills Auction Set for Midweek as Rates Expected to Ease

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to hold its second Treasury Bills auction for the month on Wednesday, offering a total of ₦290 billion across three maturity periods.

The breakdown includes N30 billion for 91-day bills, N60 billion for 182-day bills, and N250 billion for 364-day bills. Analysts expect rates to taper slightly due to disinflation and growing calls for monetary easing, given the inflation rate’s decline to 20.12% in August.

AAG Capital Limited projected the 91-day paper to close between 15.19% and 15.39%, lower than the 15.32% cut-off from the previous auction. The 182-day bills are expected to remain stable between 15.30% and 15.50%, while the 364-day maturity could attract between 17.19% and 17.39%.

The firm added that the narrowing spread between OMO bills and Nigerian Treasury Bills — now up to 300 basis points — reinforces the likelihood of rate convergence, particularly as one-year bills gain traction among investors.

Analysts also highlighted that the headline inflation drop further strengthens the case for rate cuts after a prolonged period of policy tightening.

Naira Strengthens To N1484 As FX Market Sees Bullish Momentum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR