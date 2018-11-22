FG, UNIDO sign $60 Million New Deal On Sustainable Development

The Federal Government and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) have signed a $60million new country progrmme for sustainable industrial development in the country.

It is going to run between 2018 and 2022.

The programme is to guide UNIDO’s programme/projects interventions in the during the period, build on the cumulative achievements of past programmes implemented by Nigeria/UNIDO, and strengthen synergies by collaborating with other development partners, state and non-state actors, including the private sector.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enalema signed on behalf of the country while UNIDO Director-General, Mr. Li Yong signed for the organisation. The programme is second in the series of UNIDO’s support to the country and aligns with the priorities of the government as outlined in the Nigeria’s Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP).