FG Sets September 2025 Deadline For Completion Of N280bn Bodo-Bonny Road Project In Rivers

The Federal Government has set a new deadline of September 2025 for Julius Berger to complete the long-awaited N280 billion Bodo-Bonny Road project in Rivers State.

This announcement comes following the approval by President Bola Tinubu of an upward review of the contract sum, aimed at accelerating the project’s completion.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed these developments during an inspection of federal road projects in Rivers State on Monday. He explained that the revised contract followed extensive negotiations between the government and the contractor, Julius Berger, which lasted over a year. Umahi stated that the government had to agree to the contractor’s terms to ensure the road’s timely completion.

“We have given Julius Berger what they asked for in terms of funds. After a year of negotiations without a breakthrough, the Federal Government approved the full amount they requested. The award letter has been issued, and they are required to sign the addendum,” The minister stated.

He further revealed that the project now has a fixed contract sum of N280 billion, following approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and President Tinubu.

Umahi acknowledged the significance of the new timeline, stressing that the contractor must mobilise resources across at least three locations to ensure steady progress.

“We are giving a firm deadline of September 2025 for the project’s completion,” he emphasized.

The minister announced plans for two more inspections before the end of 2024 to ensure the project stays on track.

“President Tinubu is highly committed to seeing this road completed as soon as possible; the Bodo-Bonny Road, once completed, is expected to transform connectivity in Rivers State, linking Bonny Island, an oil and gas hub, to the mainland.’’ Umahi added.

He also highlighted the involvement of key government figures in monitoring the project, including the National Security Adviser and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), who have held meetings with the contractor to ensure smooth operations.

By Ibe Wada