FG Set To Launch Youth Farmers Enrollment Portal To Boost Employment

The Federal Government is preparing to unveil a youth farmers enrollment portal aimed at generating employment for Nigerian youth across the agricultural value chain.

This announcement emerges during a meeting between representatives of the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEEDEP) and the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, in Abuja.

The Ministry reveals that the portal, designed to offer young Nigerians access to agricultural grants and other support services, is set to go live on January 17, 2025.

Comrade Kennedy Iyere, National Coordinator of NIYEEDEP, highlights the initiative’s role in creating job opportunities in agriculture, agro-allied sectors, technology, sports, and creative industries.

“The goal is to turn young Nigerians into entrepreneurs contributing to national development,” he states.

The delegation includes representatives from the American Association of Grant Writers, Marc Paley and Staci Smith, as well as Bayern Munich Football Club’s African representative, Victor Obinna Edeh.

Minister Olawande urges the NIYEEDEP team to ensure the program delivers measurable results, emphasizing that Nigerian youth should feel the positive impact of the initiative. He commends the team’s efforts and reaffirms the government’s commitment to youth empowerment through capacity building and job creation.

The portal launch is expected to attract participation from government officials, industry leaders, non-governmental organizations, and youth groups.

The agricultural sector continues to employ the highest number of workers in Nigeria, with over 25 million people engaged in agriculture, forestry, and fishing activities in 2023, accounting for 30.1% of the total workforce.

Despite growth in other sectors, agriculture remains Nigeria’s largest employment contributor, followed by wholesale and retail trade, which employs over 23 million people.