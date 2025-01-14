U.S. And Nigeria Sign $2 Million Grant To Expand Fiber Optic Network

The United States and Nigeria sign a $2.1 million grant to assess the feasibility of deploying at least 90,000 kilometers of new fiber optic infrastructure across Nigeria.

This announcement is made during the inaugural U.S.-Nigeria Technology Dialogue held in Washington, D.C., on January 10, 2025. The event is led by U.S. Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell and Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

The grant, funded by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), aligns with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2020-2025) and aims to increase broadband penetration from 42.27% to 70%. The objective is to provide at least 90% of the population with affordable and reliable internet services.

Deputy Secretary Campbell highlights the importance of this collaboration, stating that improved digital infrastructure will drive Nigeria’s economic growth and support digital skills development.

The dialogue explores key areas such as securing essential services, promoting digital trade and innovation, and developing a workforce ready for the digital age.

Both nations also agree to strengthen their partnership in artificial intelligence (AI), focusing on capacity building, infrastructure development, and responsible governance of digital technologies.

A roundtable discussion hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce features over 25 companies from sectors such as AI, telecommunications, fintech, and cybersecurity. The discussion highlights opportunities for public-private partnerships to foster innovation and develop digital talent in Nigeria.

Both governments also agree to hold a virtual expert exchange on AI-driven biotechnology, exploring solutions for global health and food security challenges, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.