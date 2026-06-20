FG releases ₦111bn for Akwanga-Jos highway, sets July 1 for project flag-off

Key points

Federal Government has approved the immediate release of ₦111 billion for Section One of the Akwanga-Jos Road project.

President Bola Tinubu has scheduled the official flag-off of the project for July 1, 2026.

Government has also approved the design of the Gombe-Bauchi Road and the second carriageway of the Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Oweto corridor.

Main story

The Federal Government has approved the immediate release of ₦111 billion for the construction of Section One of the Akwanga-Jos Road, as part of its ongoing legacy infrastructure programme aimed at improving road connectivity across the country.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Friday while inspecting Sections One and Two of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway alongside members of the National Assembly.

According to Umahi, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the release of the funds to commence work on the first section of the project, which covers approximately 125 kilometres from Akwanga to Jos.

“The President has directed the immediate release of ₦111 billion for Section One of the fourth legacy project from Akwanga to Jos, covering about 125 kilometres,” Umahi said.

The minister added that the President had also approved the official flag-off of the project on July 1 and directed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent him at the ceremony.

He noted that members of the National Assembly would be invited to participate in the event.

The issues

The Akwanga-Jos Road is considered a strategic transport corridor linking parts of North-Central Nigeria and supporting the movement of people, agricultural produce and commercial goods.

Poor road infrastructure has remained a major challenge in many parts of the country, contributing to increased transportation costs, delays in goods movement and reduced economic productivity.

The latest approval forms part of the Federal Government’s broader infrastructure development agenda, which seeks to address road deficits and improve connectivity across key economic corridors.

Stakeholders have consistently called for accelerated implementation of major road projects to stimulate regional development and facilitate trade.

What’s being said

Umahi described the approval as a significant milestone for the administration’s infrastructure agenda and evidence of the government’s commitment to delivering critical road projects.

According to him, the President has also directed the immediate design of the Gombe-Bauchi Road project, which spans approximately 156 kilometres.

“He has also directed that the Gombe-Bauchi Road should be designed immediately. We are already working on it,” the minister said.

He further disclosed that the government had approved the design and procurement process for the second carriageway of the third legacy road project stretching from Ebonyi through Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states to the Oweto Bridge.

Umahi said the approvals underscore the administration’s determination to accelerate infrastructure delivery and improve transportation networks nationwide.

What’s next

The official flag-off of the Akwanga-Jos Road project is scheduled for July 1, after which construction activities are expected to commence.

The Ministry of Works is also expected to advance the design phase of the Gombe-Bauchi Road project and begin procurement processes for the second carriageway linking Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

Stakeholders will be monitoring the pace of implementation and funding disbursement as the government pushes forward with its legacy infrastructure projects.

Bottom line

The release of ₦111 billion for the Akwanga-Jos Highway signals a major boost for Nigeria’s road infrastructure programme. Combined with fresh approvals for the Gombe-Bauchi Road and the expansion of another strategic corridor, the move reflects the Federal Government’s focus on improving connectivity, facilitating economic activities and addressing critical infrastructure gaps across the country.