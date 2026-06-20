FG approves N111bn for Akwanga-Jos road project, orders new highway designs

Key points

Federal Government has approved the immediate release of N111 billion for Section One of the Akwanga-Jos Road.

The project covers about 125 kilometres and forms part of the administration’s legacy infrastructure programme.

President Tinubu has directed the immediate design of the Gombe-Bauchi Road.

Government will also design and procure the second carriageway linking Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states to the Oweto Bridge.

The Akwanga-Jos Road project is scheduled for flag-off on July 1.

Main Story

The Federal Government has approved the immediate release of N111 billion for the construction of Section One of the Akwanga-Jos Road, in a move aimed at accelerating delivery of key transport infrastructure across the country.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Friday while inspecting Sections One and Two of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway alongside members of the National Assembly. Umahi said President Bola Tinubu approved the release of funds for the first section of the project, which spans about 125 kilometres from Akwanga to Jos and forms part of the administration’s legacy infrastructure programme.

He described the approval as a major boost for ongoing road development efforts and evidence of the government’s commitment to expanding critical transport infrastructure. The minister said the President had also directed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent him at the official flag-off ceremony scheduled for July 1.

According to Umahi, members of the National Assembly will be invited to participate in the event. He further disclosed that President Tinubu had ordered the immediate design of the Gombe-Bauchi Road project, which covers approximately 156 kilometres.

Umahi said work on the design process had already commenced. The minister also announced plans to design and procure the second carriageway of another legacy road project stretching from Ebonyi State through Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states to the Oweto Bridge. He said the approvals reflect the administration’s determination to improve connectivity, facilitate economic activity and strengthen transportation networks across different regions of the country.

The Issues

Expansion of strategic road infrastructure nationwide.

Improved connectivity between states and regions.

Government investment in legacy infrastructure projects.

Road development as a driver of economic growth.

Acceleration of project design and implementation processes.

What’s Being Said

Sen. Dave Umahi said: “The President has directed the immediate release of N111 billion to CGC for Section One of the fourth legacy project – from Akwanga to Jos, covering about 125km.”

He added: “He has also directed that the Gombe-Bauchi Road should be designed immediately. We are already working on it.”

Umahi said: “This is wonderful news for us and all Nigerians.”

He added: “It shows the commitment of the President to delivering critical road infrastructure that will enhance connectivity and economic growth.”

What’s Next

The Akwanga-Jos Road project is expected to be officially flagged off on July 1.

Design work on the Gombe-Bauchi Road project will proceed.

Procurement plans will begin for the second carriageway linking Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

Government is expected to continue implementation of its legacy infrastructure projects nationwide.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government has approved N111 billion for the Akwanga-Jos Road and ordered new highway designs in the North-East and North-Central regions, signalling a renewed push to accelerate major transport infrastructure projects across Nigeria.