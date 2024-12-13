FG Reaffirms Commitment To Global Leadership In Blue Economy

The Federal Government has reiterated its dedication to positioning Nigeria as a global leader in the blue economy through the development of a comprehensive National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy.

Described as a “well-rounded and inclusive framework” by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the policy aims to enhance maritime governance and promote sustainable economic growth in alignment with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Speaking at the Second and Final Executive Technical Validation Workshop for the policy in Abuja, Oyetola highlighted the initiative as a pivotal step in redefining Nigeria’s maritime sector. He acknowledged the collaborative contributions of industry experts, academics, and researchers in shaping the policy into a robust blueprint for advancing the sector.

“Today’s programme marks the final stage in the validation process for the National Policy on the Marine and Blue Economy. Our engagement aims to restore priorities and solidify a framework for advancing the maritime sector over the coming years,” Oyetola said, in a statement signed by Muhammad Tahir Zakari, the ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations.

He added that the policy’s implementation would strategically position Nigeria as a leading force in the global blue economy, fostering national prosperity while unlocking vast economic opportunities.

Oyetola stressed the integration of the marine and blue economy with broader economic growth objectives, highlighting the maritime domain’s immense potential as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s future economy. He noted that a strong policy framework is essential for driving maritime development.

“This policy represents a forward-thinking approach to harnessing the immense potential of our blue economy while driving innovation and improving governance in the maritime sector,” he stated.

The workshop, which followed a similar session held in Lagos in November, drew participation from key stakeholders across the maritime industry, reflecting the government’s inclusive approach to ensuring the policy’s success.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Oloruntola Olufemi, echoed the minister’s sentiments, emphasising the global significance of the marine sector. He described the validation workshop as an opportunity to consolidate past achievements and finalise a roadmap for the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s blue economy.

“This workshop is a critical step in finalising a framework that will guide the sustainable growth of the blue economy in Nigeria. It reflects our commitment to overcoming challenges and leveraging opportunities to transform the maritime sector into a pillar of national development,” Olufemi said.