NCC Advocates Collaboration to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Nigeria’s Telecom Sector

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for collective action to protect the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from escalating cyber threats.

This was the focus of the 2024 Cybersecurity Conference held in Abuja, where the NCC underscored the need for a robust framework to safeguard Nigeria’s telecom ecosystem.

In his opening remarks, the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, stressed the critical role of telecommunications in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“Our telecommunications infrastructure is not only a critical national asset but also a key enabler of economic growth. Securing this infrastructure against cyber threats is a collective responsibility,” Maida said.

Dr Maida raised concerns about the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks globally, warning of their potential to disrupt critical systems if left unaddressed. He highlighted the importance of proactive measures and collaboration to mitigate these risks.

“We must not underestimate the importance of collaboration. It is only through partnerships and the sharing of information that we can ensure our telecom systems remain secure,” he added.

The conference brought together industry experts, government officials, and private sector stakeholders to discuss strategies for combating cyber threats in the telecom sector. Key discussions revolved around implementing advanced cybersecurity measures, enhancing threat intelligence sharing, and supporting government initiatives to strengthen Nigeria’s cyber defenses.

Participants called for concerted efforts to adopt cutting-edge technology and enforce policies aimed at safeguarding the country’s digital infrastructure.

In his closing remarks, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, reaffirmed the Commission’s dedication to fostering a secure and resilient telecommunications environment.

“We remain committed to supporting stakeholders in addressing the evolving challenges of cybersecurity. Together, we can build a safe and secure digital future for Nigeria,” Danbatta said.