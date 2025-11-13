FG, Quaint Energy Sign 8MW Hydropower Deal To Boost Power Supply In Oyo, Kogi States

The Federal Government has signed a concession agreement with Quaint Energy for the development of two small hydropower projects totalling 8 megawatts (MW) in Oyo and Kogi States, in a move aimed at expanding Nigeria’s renewable energy capacity and improving rural electrification.

The agreement, sealed on Wednesday in Abuja, covers the 6MW Ikere Gorge Hydropower Project in Oyo State and the 2MW Omi-Kampe Hydropower Project in Kogi State.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, described the initiative as a significant milestone in the country’s drive to deliver sustainable, reliable, and affordable electricity to Nigerians.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to attract private investment and unlock the vast renewable energy potential within our states and communities,” Adelabu said. “The power sector remains a cornerstone of our national economic transformation plan, and our vision is clear — to deliver stable, affordable, and sustainable electricity that drives industrialisation, creates jobs, and promotes inclusive growth across all regions.”

The minister noted that the hydropower projects represent more than just infrastructure investments, describing them as strategic interventions designed to stimulate state-level electricity markets, enhance local productivity, and promote clean energy access.

“Once completed, these projects will provide reliable power to surrounding communities, boost agricultural processing, energise small industries, and strengthen rural economies across Oyo and Kogi States,” he added.

Adelabu also emphasised that the partnership reaffirms the Federal Government’s belief in private sector-led growth as a sustainable model for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“Government’s role is increasingly that of an enabler — creating a conducive regulatory environment, ensuring policy consistency, and de-risking investments through credible partnerships,” he said. “Through public–private partnerships like this concession, we are unlocking capital, technology, and innovation from the private sector to deliver projects that directly impact citizens and strengthen national energy security.”

He commended Quaint Energy for its confidence in Nigeria’s power sector and pledged continued collaboration to ensure the project’s success in line with global standards of efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Responding, the Chairman of Quaint Energy, Femi Adeyanju, expressed gratitude for the partnership and assured the government of the company’s commitment to deliver on its obligations.

“These projects will not only benefit host communities in Oyo and Kogi States but will also contribute to Nigeria’s broader development goals by increasing access to clean and affordable energy,” Adeyanju said.

The 8MW hydropower concession marks another step in the Federal Government’s efforts to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix, decentralise electricity generation, and strengthen energy access in underserved areas.

When completed, the Ikere Gorge and Omi-Kampe hydropower plants are expected to provide off-grid power solutions to nearby communities, support agro-processing hubs, and enhance economic productivity — furthering the government’s commitment to renewable energy development and sustainable growth.