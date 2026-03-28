FG partners with professional bodies to train 10 million Nigerians

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six leading professional bodies to provide free nationwide training in financial literacy and digital skills.

has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with to provide free nationwide training in financial literacy and digital skills. The initiative, spearheaded by the Office of the Vice President , aims to equip 10 million Nigerians —with a specific focus on women and youth—for sustainable wealth creation.

, aims to equip —with a specific focus on women and youth—for sustainable wealth creation. Partner institutions include ICAN, CIBN, CIS, NICA, CRMI, and NIIE , each contributing specialized expertise in accounting, banking, investment, and risk management.

, each contributing specialized expertise in accounting, banking, investment, and risk management. Registration for the programme officially opened on March 27, 2026, through the WAWUAfrica portal, a digital ecosystem focused on organizational excellence and female empowerment.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria is embarking on a massive human capital investment designed to turn financial inclusion from a slogan into a measurable economic driver.

Following a strategic agreement signed in February, the Presidency has now moved into the execution phase of a nationwide upskilling project. Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the MoU as a “strategic national investment in capacity as infrastructure.”

The goal is to ensure that the 10 million beneficiaries do not just gain access to bank accounts, but possess the actual competence to navigate the digital economy.

The training is not limited to basic budgeting; it covers a wide spectrum of modern economic needs, including AI development, climate-smart agriculture, and precision machining.

By leveraging the technical weight of bodies like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the government ensures that the certification pathways provided are recognized by the formal job market. Technical partners, including the World Bank and NITDA, are providing the digital framework to ensure the training scales across all 36 states.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge this initiative addresses is the “Capability Gap in Financial Inclusion.” While millions of Nigerians have gained access to mobile money and banking apps, many lack the “Financial Agency” to use these tools for investment or business growth. This “Functional Illiteracy” often leads to poor credit management and susceptibility to fraud. To resolve this, the MoU establishes a “Professional Standards Framework,” ensuring that every trainee receives mentorship and a verified certification that aligns with national and global inclusion goals.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Financial inclusion is not achieved by access alone, but by competence, trust, and capability,” stated Vice President Kashim Shettima .

. “We cannot build a one-trillion-dollar economy on weak skills or disconnected professional ecosystems,” the Vice President added during the launch.

added during the launch. “The MoU establishes a working framework to harness collective expertise… to advance inclusion through capacity building and digital transformation,” noted Dr. Nurudeen Zauro , Technical Adviser to the President.

, Technical Adviser to the President. “This initiative represents the human, institutional, and ethical foundations upon which inclusive growth must rest,” highlighted the Office of the Vice President.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following the commencement of registration on March 27, the first wave of training modules will be deployed via the WAWUAfrica digital platform. The six professional bodies are currently finalizing the curriculum for specific tracks, including MSME formalization and risk assessment. Over the coming months, “Train-the-Trainer” sessions will be held to ensure that localized mentorship is available in rural areas. The government has also warned citizens to stay vigilant against fraudulent websites, emphasizing that the registration and training are entirely free of charge.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Nigeria is giving its citizens the “Software” to match the “Hardware” of banking. By training 10 million people in partnership with the nation’s top professional institutes, the Federal Government is betting that a financially literate population is the fastest way to stabilize the Naira and grow the economy. For the average Nigerian youth, this is an opportunity to turn a smartphone into a tool for professional certification and wealth building.