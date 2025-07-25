FG Moves To Rescue Stranded Nigerian Workers In Central African Republic

The Federal Government has commenced the rescue and repatriation of a group of Nigerian workers stranded in the Central African Republic. This follows the circulation of a viral video on social media showing the distressed individuals abandoned in the Bambari region, approximately 850 kilometres from the capital, Bangui.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja confirmed that officials of the Nigerian Mission in the Central African Republic have established contact with the affected nationals. The ministry noted that the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui is liaising with local authorities to ensure the safety, welfare, and immediate evacuation of the stranded Nigerians.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deeply concerned about the welfare of Nigerian workers currently stranded in the Central African Republic. The video of the stranded Nigerian nationals in the Bambari region, which is about 850 kilometers from the capital Bangui and abandoned by their employers and facilitators, has been trending on various social media platforms,” the ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

It further disclosed that the Nigerian Embassy had successfully retrieved the passports of the stranded citizens and dispatched a vehicle to Bambari to evacuate them. According to the statement, the group is expected to arrive in Bangui with a military escort on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Discussions are also ongoing with the company responsible for their initial employment to arrange temporary accommodation and welfare while preparations for their repatriation to Nigeria are concluded.

Reaffirming its commitment to the protection of Nigerian citizens abroad, the Federal Government advised Nigerians seeking employment overseas to conduct thorough checks on prospective employers and ensure their travel documents are in order before departure. The ministry also urged Nigerians to register with the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission in any country they reside or work in to ease consular assistance in times of crisis.