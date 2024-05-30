FG Invites Labour to Resume Minimum Wage Negotiations on Friday

The Federal Government has extended an invitation to organized Labour for the continuation of minimum wage negotiations, scheduled for Friday, according to a source in Abuja. The source confirmed that Labour would participate in the meeting.

“A letter has been addressed to Labour by the committee chairman and signed by the NSIWC chairman. The meeting is scheduled for Friday,” the source revealed. “Labour will attend. If they present a better offer on Friday, we will accept it.”

This development follows a breakdown in talks on Tuesday, when the minimum wage committee adjourned indefinitely after Labour rejected the Federal Government’s revised offer of N60,000, up from N57,000. Labour had also adjusted its demand, reducing it from N497,000 to N494,000.

To expedite the negotiation process, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria set a deadline for the committee to conclude talks on a new national minimum wage by the end of the month.