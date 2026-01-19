FG Initiates Application Process For 2026 PTDF International Scholarships

The Nigerian federal authorities have declared the start of the application period for the 2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) scholarships aimed at international study opportunities.

This update was shared through a post on the PTDF’s account on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. The Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme (OSS) initiative is intended to build local expertise to support Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Official Statements

As per the PTDF, which operates as a federal entity, the scholarships for 2026 will cover Master’s and Doctoral programs, limited to collaborating universities in the UK, Germany, France, and Malaysia.

The organization explained that this selection stems from evaluations ensuring high educational quality is maintained in these nations, and that the program’s goals are optimally met via alliances with chosen schools.

It was highlighted that Doctoral awards in the United Kingdom will involve a dual-site model, enabling scholars to split their time between the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Kaduna (CPESK) and affiliated UK universities like Robert Gordon University, University of Strathclyde, and University of Portsmouth.

Recipients who succeed will enjoy perks such as round-trip airfare, medical coverage, payment of tuition and related lab costs if needed, plus stipends for housing and daily living.

The agency indicated that the complete roster of supported disciplines, together with the necessary forms, can be accessed via the PTDF’s dedicated scholarship website at scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng.

Applications must be submitted by February 27, 2026.

Criteria for Selection

The PTDF mentioned that its awards are intensely competitive, and solely those applicants showing exceptional ability and appropriateness will advance. Following a preliminary review of provided credentials, the leading candidates from every state in each group will receive invitations to oral evaluations. A panel will judge participants on various factors, including but not restricted to:

Educational excellence, encompassing the caliber of qualifications, full academic records, and pertinent vocational certifications

Applicable scholarly works for those pursuing Doctorates

Affiliation with industry associations

Feasibility and pertinence of the intended research outline or study agenda

Connection of earlier education to the petroleum sector and the suggested field or investigation

Achieve at least a Second Class Upper division (2.1) in the initial undergraduate qualification, or a Second Class Lower (2.2) combined with applicable work history in the field

Fulfill the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) obligation

Demonstrate proficiency in computer usage

Hold five credits at O’Level, incorporating English and Mathematics

Present a Purpose Statement capped at 500 words, outlining the motivation for the chosen program, its link to the petroleum industry, and anticipated benefits for Nigeria’s progress

Maintain a verified National Identity Number (NIN) prior to submitting

Doctoral hopefuls must:

Complete the required NYSC

Exhibit computer skills

Secure five O’Level credits, with English and Mathematics included

Possess no less than a Second Class Lower (2.2) in the bachelor’s and a solid master’s qualification

Deliver a research plan tied to the petroleum field, limited to five pages, addressing the subject, context, aims, methods, and data gathering strategy

Ensure a confirmed National Identity Number (NIN) before applying

Furthermore, academic staff need to include a confirmation from their university heads stating they are not recipients of alternative funding.

During the digital submission, individuals must provide legible scanned versions of essential paperwork. This encompasses the bachelor’s certificate or results declaration, NYSC completion document, and results from WAEC, GCE, SSCE, or NECO with verification PINs.

Additional requirements include a current photo for identification, a letter verifying local government origin, a postgraduate certificate for Doctorate seekers, and proof of belonging to appropriate professional groups.

Additional Information

The PTDF clarified that funding will exclusively support programs aligned with its mission, and the selected area of focus must correspond to the candidate’s previous educational path.

Those applying for Doctoral funding via the PTDF-DAAD collaboration in Germany are required to obtain a research mentor ahead of the concluding assessment sessions. Submitting more than one entry will cause immediate rejection, as will presenting unclear or fabricated materials. Prior beneficiaries of PTDF support in a certain level cannot reapply for that or a lesser tier, and those progressing to interviews must bring their academic records.

Background Context

For the 2025 cycle, the PTDF handled 29,633 submissions for its Overseas Scholarship Scheme, resulting in 5,723 individuals being selected across the country for Master’s and Doctoral grants. In addition to core oil-focused subjects, the PTDF evaluates areas like administration and legal studies given their importance to the energy domain.