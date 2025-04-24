FG Disburses N50bn For ASUU And University Staff Earned Allowances

In fulfillment of a promise made by President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government has disbursed N50 billion to academic and non-academic staff unions across federal universities for the settlement of earned allowances.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, in a statement released by the Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, and titled “FG Releases N50bn Earned Allowances to Varsity Unions, Tinubu Reaffirms Education Priority.”

According to Boriowo, the release of the funds underscores the Tinubu administration’s ongoing dedication to overhauling the nation’s education sector. She said the disbursement illustrates a deliberate effort to transition Nigeria from a resource-driven economy to one anchored in knowledge, through consistent investments in infrastructure, education, and the development of human capital.

Dr. Alausa noted that the payment is more than a fiscal gesture—it represents President Tinubu’s deep-seated confidence in Nigerian youth and the pivotal role played by both academic and non-academic staff in shaping their future.

“By putting the welfare of university workers at the forefront, we are building a future where every Nigerian student will have access to world-class, competitive education,” he stated.

He further conveyed President Tinubu’s sincere appreciation to university staff unions for their ongoing cooperation with the government, which has contributed to the peaceful atmosphere in federal universities nationwide.

“Significantly, Nigeria is currently enjoying one of the longest uninterrupted academic periods in recent times. This achievement is due to the collaborative spirit and mutual trust between the government and university stakeholders,” the statement added.

President Tinubu reiterated the importance of the youth in his national vision, saying: “Our youth are the lifeblood of this nation. Their education and future are non-negotiable. My administration is committed to putting an end to strike actions in our academic institutions.”

It will be recalled that university-based unions, particularly the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have long clashed with previous administrations over unpaid allowances and other unresolved demands.