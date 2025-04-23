Lt. Col Anele Assumes Command As First Female Acting Army Spokesperson

…as Maj Gen Nwachukwu bows out, hails the achievements of the Directorate

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, 22 April 2025, witnessed a historic transition as Lieutenant Colonel Onyechi Appolonia Anele assumed command as the Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), becoming the first woman to hold the position in the Army’s history.

In a brief but significant ceremony held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, Lieutenant Colonel Anele officially took over from Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, also in Abuja.

The event marked a milestone in the Army’s ongoing commitment to gender inclusion and leadership diversity, with senior military officials and media officers from within and beyond the Federal Capital Territory in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Anele expressed deep appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for entrusting her with the responsibility of serving as the Army’s spokesperson. She pledged to discharge her duties with loyalty, focus, and professionalism, promising to build on the legacy of her predecessor.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and assure the Army leadership of my unwavering commitment to the values of honour, sacrifice, and service to the nation,” she stated.

The new acting spokesperson paid tribute to Major General Nwachukwu, praising his passion and leadership in enhancing the image and communication strategies of the Nigerian Army.

She also recognised the support of defence correspondents, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and other strategic partners in advancing professional public communication in the military space.

In his valedictory remarks, Major General Nwachukwu highlighted the Directorate’s progress under his tenure, citing improved strategic communication, crisis messaging, and digital media engagement as key achievements.

He noted that local and international training initiatives had exposed personnel to global best practices, significantly improving the Army’s media reach and public perception.

“Our voice as an institution now resonates strongly both within and beyond our borders,” he said.

The outgoing Director expressed gratitude to the COAS for the opportunity to serve, and commended the officers and soldiers of the Directorate for their commitment and teamwork. He urged his successor to build on the solid institutional framework already established.

The change of command featured the symbolic signing of handover notes, presentation of the command flag, and the decoration of Lieutenant Colonel Anele with the insignia of the Directorate.

Until her new appointment, Anele served at the Department of Civil-Military Relations, Defence Headquarters, and previously as Public Relations Officer to a former Chief of Army Staff. She is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The ceremony underscores the Nigerian Army’s dedication to merit-based appointments and expanding opportunities for female officers within its leadership ranks.