FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday to Mark Eid-el Maulud

- November 17, 2018
The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, Novembe r 20, as public holiday to mark the Eid-el Maulud.

Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), made the declaration, yesterday, in Abuja, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Mohammed Umar, urged Muslim faithful to align themselves with the Prophet’s teachings bordering on piety, charity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, among others.

He equally called on all Nigerians to uphold these virtues with a view to overcoming the current national challenges facing the country.

Dambazau assured that the federal government remained committed to the unity of the country, and as such, would put adequate structures on ground towards ensuring that next year’s general elections were credible, free and fair.

He wishes all Nigerians a joyous and peaceful Eid-El Maulud.

