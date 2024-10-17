FG Condemns Libya Observer’s Misleading Report On Football Diplomacy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has vehemently condemned a recent article published by The Libya Observer, which it claims spreads misinformation regarding a diplomatic conversation between Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Minister of Libya’s Eastern Government.

The report, released on October 15, 2024, has been described by government officials as an attempt to create discord among football administrators and fans across Africa.

In an official statement on Wednesday, Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media and Communication Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the government’s deep disappointment with the publication.

Abdulkadir accused The Libya Observer of intentionally distorting facts surrounding a diplomatic initiative aimed at resolving issues faced by Nigerian Football Federation officials during their recent visit to Libya.

The Nigerian government highlighted that the report’s inaccuracies could exacerbate tensions in the football community, undermining ongoing efforts to foster unity and collaboration among African nations in the sport.

Additionally, the Chargé d’Affaires of Libya’s Government of National Unity was summoned to Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry to provide clarification on the matter.

This diplomatic move underscores Nigeria’s commitment to addressing any misrepresentations that could negatively impact its international relations, particularly in the realm of sports diplomacy.

The Federal Government has reiterated its stance against the dissemination of misleading information and remains steadfast in its pursuit of fostering positive and constructive dialogue with its regional partners.