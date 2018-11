FG Awards N206 Billion Contract for Second Niger Bridge

The Federal Government has awarded N206 billion contract for the main work on the Second Niger Bridge.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in Abuja during an interactive session with journalists.

He said that the contract was awarded to Julius Berger Construction Company.

According to the minister, the project would be funded under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) and expected to be completed in 36 months.

He noted that funding the project under PIDF means that work will no longer stop on account of lack of funding.

Fashola said that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road projects would also be funded under PIDF.

He said that the contract for the main work on the Second Niger Bridge was awarded after the completion of the four phases of the project.

The minister said that the early works were preliminary projects to be completed before the main work, adding that all the early works were done in the river and not visible from the existing bridge.

He stressed that with the award of the main work, there will be a lot of piling works in the water and that is what people will see.