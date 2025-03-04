FG Approves 11 New Private Universities

The Federal Government grants provisional licenses for 11 new private universities across Nigeria. This decision takes place during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on March 3, 2025.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media & Public Communication, Sunday Dare, confirms the approval in an official statement, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to expanding educational access and strengthening higher education infrastructure.

The newly approved universities include:

New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State

University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State

Eranova University, Mabushi, Abuja

Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State

Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State

Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State

Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State

Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State

Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos

Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State

One-Year Moratorium on New Private Universities

This approval follows the Federal Government’s recent announcement of a one-year moratorium on establishing additional private universities. The policy aims to improve regulatory oversight, enhance academic standards, and ensure the sustainability of private institutions.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, states that while Nigeria has 129 federal and state universities, private universities—despite making up more than half of the country’s total—account for less than 10% of student admissions. He stresses the need for stricter regulations to maintain academic excellence and ensure that new institutions contribute meaningfully to national development.

As part of the moratorium, the National Universities Commission (NUC) reviews pending applications for private universities to assess their financial and academic capacity. The commission ensures that proposed institutions align with modern educational demands and national priorities before granting operational approval.

Regulatory Process for Private Universities

The NUC outlines a 14-step procedure for establishing private universities in Nigeria. This process includes submitting a formal application, undergoing multiple site assessments, conducting security screenings, and obtaining approval from three governing bodies: the NUC Management, the NUC Board, and the Federal Executive Council.

The government reinforces its commitment to strengthening the higher education system by ensuring that only institutions with the necessary academic, financial, and infrastructural capacity receive licenses.