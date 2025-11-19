FG Appoints Adeyele Iyelolu As Registrar Of Ships

The Federal Government has appointed Barrister Adenike Adeyele Iyelolu as the new Registrar of Ships for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following the approval of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Her four-year appointment was recommended by the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola.

In accordance with the NIMASA Act 2007, the Registrar of Ships reports directly to the Director General for the effective administration of the Nigerian Ship Registry. The Act stipulates that the Registrar must be appointed from among the agency’s staff with the approval of the Minister.

A statement issued by NIMASA’s Head of Public Relations, Edward Osagie, described Iyelolu, currently a Deputy Director at the agency, as a seasoned legal and maritime governance expert with over 25 years of post-call experience. Her professional background spans maritime law, arbitration, procurement, contract administration, corporate governance, and institutional leadership.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the former Registrar of Ships, Barrister Tajudeen Giwa, who exited service after years of meritorious contribution to the nation’s maritime administration.