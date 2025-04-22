FG Announces April 27 Closure Of Lagos Bridge For Maintenance

The Federal Government has announced the full closure of the Ijora Bridge in Lagos, beginning April 27, to carry out urgent and critical repairs. The announcement was made by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, during an inspection of the bridge on Monday.

According to Kesha, the bridge—which connects Ijora Causeway to Apapa—requires comprehensive maintenance, particularly the replacement of worn-out bearings located beneath the bridge deck.

“This bridge has been undergoing repairs in phases for some time. We’re now entering the final phase, which involves lifting the entire bridge deck to replace approximately 50 defective bearings across three sections,” she explained.

Kesha highlighted the strategic importance of the Ijora Bridge, which serves as a key access route to Apapa, home to two of Nigeria’s busiest ports—Tincan and Apapa Ports. While acknowledging the inconvenience the closure may cause, she stressed that the repairs are vital to ensure public safety and prevent further structural damage.

To manage the expected traffic congestion, Kesha said motorists approaching from Ijora would be redirected through the Seven Up Roundabout to reconnect to Apapa. Heavy-duty vehicles would be diverted via Costain through Iganmu to reach their destinations.

She assured the public that the Federal Ministry of Works had developed and reviewed diversion plans to minimize disruptions. She also appealed for patience and cooperation from road users. The decision to proceed with the closure was informed by complaints from road users who reported intense vibrations on the bridge—a sign of deteriorating bearings.

“It won’t collapse, but it definitely needs help. If you drive on the bridge now, you will feel the vibrations. That’s because the bearings—the spring-like supports beneath the deck—have weakened significantly,” Kesha noted.

She said this would be the first major repair work on the bridge since it was constructed decades ago.

The initial phase of the project, which involves lifting the bridge deck and replacing the bearings, will require full closure. Subsequent activities, such as resurfacing and asphalt replacement, may be carried out in stages, likely on Sundays, to reduce traffic disruptions.

Kesha emphasised the importance of public awareness, noting that Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, had directed that such closures be widely publicised.

“We want the public to know that these efforts are for their safety. With their support and cooperation, we can complete the work on schedule and restore the bridge to a safer condition,” she added.