FG Allocates N8.8 Billion To Repair Vandalized Transmission Towers In 2024 – TCN

The Federal Government spends N8.8 billion in 2024 to restore damaged transmission towers across Nigeria, according to the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Sule Abdulaziz.

Speaking at the Quarterly Power Sector Working Group meeting in Abuja, Abdulaziz, represented by the Executive Director of Transmission Service Provider (TSO), Mr. Olugbenga Ajiboye, confirms that 128 transmission towers have been destroyed by vandals and bandits since January 2024. He highlights concerns about recurring attacks on critical infrastructure and the failure of legal processes to hold offenders accountable.

“As of today, 128 of our towers are vandalized, and we have spent about N8.8 billion to restore them to full functionality,” Abdulaziz states. “Unfortunately, when vandals are apprehended, they are often charged with theft instead of vandalism, which allows them to be granted bail. Under vandalism charges, bail would not be an option,” he adds.

Security Challenges in Infrastructure Repairs

Abdulaziz outlines the risks TCN faces while restoring transmission lines, such as the Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna line. Contractors frequently require military escorts, and in some cases, restoration efforts are suspended due to safety concerns.

“In some areas, contractors are told it is unsafe to proceed. How do we deliver electricity to Nigerians under these difficult circumstances? These are among the challenges we face in the power sector,” he notes.

Government Expands Electricity Access

The Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, represented by his Chief Technical Adviser, Mr. Adedayo Olowoniyi, announces a partnership with the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to expand electricity access to 50 million Nigerians by 2030. This initiative is part of a broader plan to provide power to 300 million Africans.

“This mission, driven by the World Bank and AfDB, employs solar home systems, mini-grids, and grid extensions to reach underserved areas,” Adelabu explains. A compact agreement for the project is set to be signed by President Bola Tinubu in January 2025 in Tanzania.

Despite challenges with funding and commercial viability, Adelabu reiterates the government’s commitment to providing electricity to all citizens. “Electricity access is a right and a core part of the dividends of democracy. We will ensure every Nigerian benefits,” he asserts.

Recurring Cases of Vandalism

TCN continues to grapple with widespread infrastructure vandalism:

On November 19, vandals strike the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line, damaging towers 29 to 31 and stealing one-third of the conductor, delaying 85%-completed repairs.

In November, 31 towers on the Benin-Egbin and Benin-Omotosho lines are vandalized, requiring urgent restoration.

In the North-East, tower T290 on the Jos-Gombe line collapses during repairs, while tower T540 on the Makurdi-Jos line suffers partial vandalism but remains standing.

On November 9, three towers on the Lokoja-Gwagwalada line are destroyed, with two spans of aluminium conductors stolen, further disrupting power transmission.

The ongoing destruction of transmission infrastructure highlights the urgent need for stronger security measures and stricter penalties to protect the nation’s power sector.