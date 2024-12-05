Festive Season: Surge In Intercity Travel As inDrive Unveils Travel Statistics

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has unveiled its 2024 travel statistics, highlighting the most popular and cost-efficient intercity routes connecting key cities across Nigeria.

As the festive season draws near, Nigeria is witnessing a significant rise in intercity travel, with families and individuals setting out to reconnect with loved ones, immerse themselves in cultural experiences, and enjoy quick holiday escapes. Recent trends highlight the steady growth of intercity travel in the country, driven by a combination of affordable transportation options and improved connectivity.

The statistics obtained by inDrive revealed that the intercity travel route between Lagos and Ibadan remains a favorite for work and leisure. The journey takes about 1.5 hours and costs an average of ₦35,000 per trip.

For Lagos to Abeokuta, a route cherished by travelers for its cultural exploration and business engagement, the journey takes approximately 1.5 hours and costs an average of ₦30,000 per trip.

Similarly, for Lagos to Epe, a route that offers serene retreats, with its coastal charm and lush landscapes, the journey takes about 1.5 hours, costing an average of ₦32,000 per trip.

According to the Country Representative, Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, the annual movement underscores not only the vitality of the festive spirit but also the importance of intercity travel in fostering regional economic activity and cultural exchange.

“As the festive season draws millions onto Nigeria’s roads, the role of intercity travel in supporting the economy becomes even clearer. Routes like Lagos to Ibadan, Abeokuta, and Epe highlight not only the geographic connectivity but also the shared cultural and economic ties that bind the nation together” Oladimeji said

For many Nigerians, the accessibility and affordability of intercity travel remain essential, enabling them to bridge distances and create lasting memories with loved ones. With platforms like inDrive offering competitive pricing and reliable services, the season’s travel boom is not only making holiday celebrations possible but also contributing significantly to the country’s economic momentum.