Femi Otedola Expands Stake In First HoldCo With ₦1.21bn Acquisition

Billionaire investor and Chairman of First Bank Holdings Plc (First HoldCo), Femi Otedola, has expanded his shareholding in the company with the purchase of 39,313,379 additional units, valued at approximately ₦1.21 billion.

Fresh regulatory filings on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) disclosed that the transaction was completed in Lagos on September 23, 2025, at ₦31 per share, under the trading identification code NGFBNH000009.

Despite the acquisition, First HoldCo’s stock recorded a mild downturn during intraday trading, shedding 48 basis points as negative investor sentiment weighed on performance.

Anchoria Securities Limited confirmed that about 40 million shares exchanged hands within a price range of ₦30.65 – ₦31.00, with total value estimated at ₦1.24 billion.

Prior to this transaction, Otedola’s direct ownership stood at 3,212,032,866 shares (7.67%), alongside an indirect stake of 3,465,560,297 shares (8.28%). With the latest acquisition, his direct holdings have risen to 3,251,346,245 shares, representing 7.77% of outstanding shares.

Additionally, Calvados Global Services Limited, a company affiliated with Otedola, secured 25,565,289 shares worth ₦792.5 million under the same deal. This raised his indirect stake to 3,491,125,586 shares, which now accounts for 8.34% of First HoldCo’s outstanding shares.

