Federal Government Launches Digital Education Data System July 1

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 29, 2026

Key Points

Federal Ministry of Education will unveil the Digital National Education Management Information System on July 1

Platform will centralise education data to improve planning, budgeting and policymaking

Government says the system will provide public access to selected education statistics for the first time

Main Story

The Federal Ministry of Education will officially launch the Digital National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS) on July 1 as part of efforts to strengthen education planning, governance and service delivery through reliable, technology-driven data management.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Mr Adebayo Onigbanjo, National Project Coordinator of the Special Programmes Operations and Implementation Unit (SPOIU), said the initiative forms a major pillar of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) being implemented under the leadership of Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

According to Onigbanjo, the ministry developed the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI) to address years of fragmented education records, inconsistent reporting and limited access to timely information that have constrained policy implementation and accountability across the sector.

The new platform will provide government agencies with real-time information on schools, teachers, learners and education investments to support evidence-based planning, budgeting and monitoring.

“Data is no longer a back-office function. It is becoming the engine of education reform in Nigeria,” Onigbanjo said.

The ministry said DNEMIS will also digitise the Annual School Census process and, for the first time, make selected official education data publicly accessible through an interactive online portal for researchers, policymakers, journalists, development partners and members of the public.

The initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s broader digital transformation agenda and is expected to improve transparency while supporting efforts to tackle challenges such as out-of-school children, teacher shortages and resource allocation across Nigeria’s education sector.

What’s Being Said

Special Assistant to the Minister on Digital Communications and E-Learning, Ms Mojoyin Adebajo, described the platform as a major milestone in Nigeria’s digital education transformation.

“This represents an important step towards expanding access to information and encouraging broader participation in conversations that shape the future of education in Nigeria,” she said.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Education Specialist, Saka Ibraheem, said the long-term objective is to integrate all education management platforms into a unified national system capable of tracking learner enrolment and reducing school dropouts through unique digital identifiers.

What’s Next

DNEMIS will be officially launched on July 1.

The ministry plans to integrate teacher records, learner databases and other education management platforms into a single national system before next year.

Government agencies and education stakeholders are expected to begin using the platform for planning, budgeting and policy implementation after its rollout.

The Bottom Line: Reliable data has long been one of the weakest links in Nigeria’s education sector. If fully implemented, DNEMIS could provide policymakers with the information needed to improve planning, monitor learning outcomes and allocate education resources more efficiently across the country.