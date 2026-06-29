Rising reserves yet to ease Nigerians’ hardship, experts say

Key points

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $50.11 billion in June, their highest level since 2009.

in June, their highest level since 2009. The CBN says stronger reserves improve currency stability, investor confidence and provide nearly one year of import cover.

Economists argue that stronger reserves must translate into lower inflation, job creation and improved living standards.

Some Nigerians say rising reserves have had little impact on their daily struggle with the high cost of living.

Analysts say the long-term value of stronger reserves depends on how they support economic transformation.

Main story

Economic experts say Nigeria’s growing foreign exchange reserves could strengthen investor confidence and improve the country’s ability to withstand external economic shocks, but caution that the gains must translate into better living standards for ordinary Nigerians.

The comments follow recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which showed that the country’s external reserves climbed to $50.11 billion in June, the highest level recorded since 2009.

The increase strengthens Nigeria’s external position, supports exchange rate stability and reflects improved foreign exchange inflows as the country continues implementing macroeconomic reforms.

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, described the growth in reserves as an important safeguard against external shocks and evidence of improving investor confidence.

He attributed the increase to market-driven foreign exchange reforms, stronger diaspora remittances, improved crude oil production and rising non-oil exports.

According to Cardoso, the country’s gross reserves now provide nearly one year of import cover, significantly above the international benchmark of three months.

Despite the improvement, some stakeholders argue that the average Nigerian is more concerned about rising living costs than macroeconomic indicators.

Economist Bayo Dada said the true measure of economic performance lies in the quality of life experienced by citizens rather than headline statistics.

He said economic growth should be reflected in improved purchasing power, expanding businesses, job creation and better living conditions.

“No amount of statistical engineering can hide the reality Nigerians face every day. People do not live inside economic reports; they live in the real economy,” he said.

Policy analyst Sule Aliu said the value of stronger reserves ultimately depends on whether they support broader economic transformation.

According to him, Nigeria should focus on building a diversified and productive economy rather than simply accumulating foreign assets.

“The real challenge is not how much the country holds in reserve, but how effectively it uses that stability to improve the lives of its citizens,” he said.

Also speaking, civil servant Ibrahim Muhammed questioned the practical benefits of rising reserves for workers struggling with inflation and stagnant incomes.

He noted that many workers were still earning the N70,000 minimum wage while facing unpaid wage award arrears and rising living costs.

The issues

Foreign exchange reserves are an important measure of a country’s financial strength and its ability to defend its currency, meet external obligations and attract investment. However, economists note that stronger reserves alone do not guarantee improved living standards unless they are accompanied by lower inflation, higher productivity, increased investment and sustained job creation.

What’s being said

“The rise in foreign reserves is a critical buffer against external shocks and a key indicator of restored investor confidence.” — Yemi Cardoso

“The real challenge is not how much the country holds in reserve, but how effectively it uses that stability to improve the lives of its citizens.” — Sule Aliu

What’s next

Analysts will be watching whether stronger foreign reserves help stabilise the naira, moderate inflation and encourage greater investment. Attention will also focus on whether the improved macroeconomic position translates into tangible improvements in household incomes, employment and the cost of living.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s rising foreign exchange reserves strengthen the country’s economic resilience and boost investor confidence, but many experts say their true value will be measured by whether they lead to lower inflation, stronger growth and better living standards for ordinary Nigerians.