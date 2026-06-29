CSO applauds SMEDAN’s transparency drive

Key points

A civil society organisation has commended SMEDAN for improving transparency and accountability in its MSME support programmes.

The group says initiatives such as interest-free financing and business formalisation are boosting confidence among entrepreneurs.

It urged the agency to extend its interventions to rural communities where many small business owners remain underserved.

SMEDAN says it is engaging directly with entrepreneurs before designing intervention programmes.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to accountability through collaboration with civil society and the media.

Main story

The Social Transparency and Youth Leadership Advancement Initiative (STYLAI), a civil society organisation, has commended the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) for improving transparency and accountability in the delivery of its programmes for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Executive Director of STYLAI, Mr Jacob Okpanachi, gave the commendation during an interview on the sidelines of the 2026 World MSMEs Day celebration organised by SMEDAN in Abuja.

Okpanachi said STYLAI partnered with the agency to promote transparency and accountability in its engagement with entrepreneurs, adding that the organisation had observed significant improvements in SMEDAN’s processes.

“From what we have seen, the processes of engaging small business owners are becoming more transparent and accountable,” he said.

He cited initiatives such as interest-free business financing through organised groups and SMEDAN’s partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to support business formalisation as positive developments.

According to him, the interventions would encourage more entrepreneurs to register their businesses and access government support.

However, Okpanachi urged the agency to expand its programmes beyond Abuja and state capitals to reach farmers and entrepreneurs in rural communities.

He noted that many rural business owners remained unaware of SMEDAN’s interventions because of limited access to information.

“I think there should be a better way to reach them because those in rural communities are more in number than those in the city centres,” he said.

Speaking at the event, SMEDAN Director-General Charles Odii reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting MSMEs through skills development, business formalisation, shared production facilities and improved access to business support services.

Odii said the agency had adopted a consultative approach by engaging directly with traders and entrepreneurs before designing intervention programmes.

“It is not okay for us to sit in comfortable offices and make policies for market women and men without understanding their challenges,” he said.

He added that SMEDAN would continue working with the media and civil society organisations to strengthen accountability and ensure its interventions reached deserving entrepreneurs across the country.

Odii also declared open the World MSMEs Day exhibition, where beneficiaries showcased products developed through the agency’s training and empowerment programmes.

The issues

Despite government efforts to support MSMEs, many entrepreneurs, particularly in rural communities, still face limited awareness of available programmes and business support services. Expanding outreach and improving access to information remain critical to ensuring interventions reach more beneficiaries.

What’s being said

“From what we have seen, the processes of engaging small business owners are becoming more transparent and accountable.” — Jacob Okpanachi

“It is not okay for us to sit in comfortable offices and make policies for market women and men without understanding their challenges.” — Charles Odii

What’s next

SMEDAN says it will continue working with civil society organisations, the media and other stakeholders while expanding support programmes for MSMEs. Stakeholders will also be watching to see whether the agency broadens its outreach to underserved rural communities.

Bottom line

The endorsement from a civil society organisation highlights growing confidence in SMEDAN’s transparency efforts, but stakeholders say extending support to rural entrepreneurs will be key to making its interventions more inclusive.