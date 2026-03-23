FG ends three-year vacuum, inaugurates substantive board for PenCom

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government is set to inaugurate a substantive board for the National Pension Commission (PenCom) tomorrow in Abuja.

The move ends a prolonged leadership vacuum following the dissolution of the previous board in April 2023 by the former administration.

The inauguration follows sustained pressure from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

Key priorities for the new board include strengthening oversight, accelerating CPS reforms, and improving returns on pension assets.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government announced on Monday that a substantive governing board for the National Pension Commission (PenCom) would be officially inaugurated tomorrow at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This development follows a nearly three-year period during which the commission operated without its highest decision-making body.

The previous board was dissolved in April 2023 as part of a broader reconstitution of federal agencies, a move that critics argued left the pension industry without critical institutional checks and policy direction.

The government explained that the decision to constitute the board was a response to persistent calls for greater accountability and transparency within the N₦21 trillion pension industry. Labour leaders from the NLC and private sector representatives under NECA had previously warned that the absence of a governing council could weaken the governance structures meant to safeguard workers’ retirement savings.

With the new leadership stepping in, the commission is expected to move beyond the recent period of uncertainty and focus on expanding pension coverage to the informal sector while ensuring the prompt resolution of retirees’ complaints.

THE ISSUES

The primary challenge facing the incoming board is the “Governance Deficit” created by the long vacancy. Without a board, critical decisions regarding high-value pension fund investments and regulatory enforcement were reportedly delayed, affecting investor confidence.

Furthermore, the board must navigate a complex relationship with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to ensure that the N₦21.05 trillion in assets under management continues to yield inflation-beating returns. Restoring the trust of the NLC and NECA will also be a priority, as both organisations have expressed concerns that the delay in board formation may have slowed down essential reforms needed to protect the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

WHAT’S NEXT

The formal event is scheduled for tomorrow at the SGF’s office in Abuja, where the identities of the new board members will be officially unveiled.

The board is expected to hold its first sitting within the week to review pending investment approvals and regulatory updates.

Analysts expect the board to meet with NLC and NECA leaders shortly after taking office to address their specific governance concerns.

The first PenCom report under the new board is anticipated by mid-2026, which will serve as a benchmark for the new administration’s effectiveness.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The absence of a board could weaken governance structures and delay critical reforms needed to safeguard workers’ retirement savings,” stated Labour leaders (NLC) .

. “Employers require a stable and fully constituted regulatory environment to ensure compliance and sustain confidence,” noted NECA officials .

. “Tomorrow’s ceremony is a signal of the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to pension sector governance,” observed Industry Analysts.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that PenCom finally has a “Head” to match its “Body.” By ending the 35-month board vacuum, the Federal Government has removed a major hurdle to institutional accountability. The success of this new board will be measured by how quickly it can turn the current N₦21 trillion asset base into a more secure and profitable future for the millions of Nigerian workers who have been waiting for a steady hand at the helm.