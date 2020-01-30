FEC Okays N515 million for Completion of Adamawa Dam

The Federal Executive Council has approved N515 million naira for the completion of an Earth Dam in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, made this known while briefing the media on the outcome of this week’s cabinet meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Federal Ministry of Water Resources present one memo for the revised estimated total cost for the construction of Duguba Earth-Dam in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

“In line with our tradition of trying to complete projects that we inherited, we revised this project which is under the supervision of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, initiated in 2011 but stalled due to lack of adequate budgetary provision and to some extent the insurgency in the area it was abandoned for some time.

“Now it has been revived and we are looking forward to its completion in the next 18 months, having got a revision of the project by about N515 million form the original contract sum of N753 million to a total of N1.26 million now,” he said.

He said although the contract was abandoned over the years, the current administration is poised to completing the project to boost water supply for residents of the area.

Source: VON