FEC Approves N-Power Knowledge Programme Targetting 60,000 Youth

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new scheme that is targeted at creating employment for 60,000 Nigerians aged 18-25 years.

This was announced Wednesday by the Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udoma while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Udoma said the new scheme is called the N-Power knowledge multi-track youth empowerment programme.

He said under the scheme, 12,000 unemployed or under-employed graduates aged 18-25 yrs will be trained and given relevant devices afterwards.

He also said the training will be on mobile computing and commonly used electronic devices.