ECOWAS reiterates commitment to information integrity and digital governance ahead of 2027 elections

Keypoints

The ECOWAS Commission pledged to strengthen strategic communication and responsible digital governance to safeguard Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

More than 500 journalists across the region have been trained in the last year to combat misinformation and disinformation.

A “Practical Guide for Regulatory Bodies” was introduced to provide stakeholders with strategies for addressing risks within digital platforms.

The initiative is part of the Praia Policy Framework, aiming to improve the governance of digital platforms while protecting human rights.

Partners including GIZ and the Media Foundation for West Africa are collaborating with Nigerian regulators and civil society.

Main Story

The ECOWAS Commission on Tuesday reiterated its firm commitment to strengthening strategic communication, democratic resilience, and responsible digital governance across Nigeria’s space.

Francis Ezekiel of the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission, gave this assurance in Lagos at the ongoing Meeting of Nigerian Regulators on Information Integrity in the context of the forthcoming 2027 elections.

The two-day meeting brought together Nigerian regulators, development partners, and civil society organisations to deliberate on strategies to safeguard information integrity and avoid deepfakes.

Ezekiel noted that over the last year, ECOWAS has trained more than 500 journalists across the region in combating misinformation and has organised its communication policy to address challenges relating to social media, artificial intelligence, and disinformation.

The meeting focused on the “Practical Guide for Regulatory Bodies,” a policy guide aimed at addressing emerging risks within the digital ecosystem while promoting transparency and institutional independence.

Ezekiel stated that Nigeria plays a central role in shaping information flows across the continent, making its experiences vital to broader regional responses. Ms Lillian Seffer of GIZ Nigeria underscored that addressing disinformation is not merely a technical issue but is deeply linked to trust and democratic governance.

The Practical Guide is an offshoot of the Praia Regional Conference and seeks to promote a coherent approach to information integrity, improve the governance of digital platforms, and strengthen the resilience of populations against hate speech.

The Issues

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and deepfakes presents a significant challenge to ensuring information integrity during election cycles.

Coordination between government, media practitioners, and civil society is required to create a systemic response to disinformation that does not infringe on human rights.

Safeguarding democratic governance requires rebuilding public trust in credible communication channels amidst a crowded digital space.

What’s Being Said

“In the last one year, the ECOWAS Commission in partnership with GIZ and the Media Foundation for West Africa have trained more than 500 journalists across the region in combating misinformation and understanding its impact on peace and stability in the region,” said Francis Ezekiel.

“Addressing disinformation is not a technical issue only. It is linked to trust, transparency, credible public communication and ultimately democratic governance,” stated Ms Lillian Seffer of GIZ Nigeria.

Ezekiel added that Nigeria “played a central role in shaping information flows and public discourse across the continent.”

What’s Next

Nigerian regulatory bodies will begin implementing the Practical Guide for Regulatory Bodies as part of their standard operating procedures ahead of 2027.

Further training sessions for media practitioners and civil society groups are expected to scale across West Africa to broaden regional resilience.

Stakeholders will monitor the effectiveness of the Praia Policy Framework in reducing the spread of deepfakes and hate speech on digital platforms.

Bottom Line

ECOWAS is positioning Nigeria’s 2027 elections as a testing ground for its new regional digital governance framework, focusing on journalist training and regulatory transparency to counter the growing threat of AI-driven misinformation.