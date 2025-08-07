FAAN Investigates K1 De Ultimate Over Alleged Security Breach At Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has launched an investigation into an alleged breach of aviation security involving renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, FAAN confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday, August 5, 2025, during the boarding process for a ValueJet Airlines flight (VK 201) bound for Lagos.

According to the statement signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, preliminary findings showed that the musician attempted to board the flight with an unidentified liquid substance, contravening aviation security regulations.

“Preliminary investigations confirmed that the passenger was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines. During boarding, the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security personnel and the Flight Captain,” the statement read.

FAAN clarified that the item in question was a flask containing liquid, later identified as alcohol. Under international aviation regulations—including Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme and ICAO Annex 17—liquids exceeding 100 milliliters are prohibited in carry-on luggage unless declared for medical purposes.

Despite being informed of the restriction, the passenger allegedly refused to comply. Tensions escalated when he declined to step aside for further screening and reportedly spilled the contents of the flask on a security officer.

“The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance. Upon completion of the boarding process, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door,” the statement added.

The situation further intensified when the musician allegedly moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to vacate the area despite repeated requests from airline personnel. He was later escorted away by officers from the Aviation Security (AVSEC) crime unit for questioning and subsequently released.

FAAN strongly condemned the disruption and reiterated that the matter is under thorough investigation.

“The Authority will not tolerate any action that compromises operational integrity or undermines aviation safety standards, regardless of the individuals involved,” the statement said.

FAAN assured the public that appropriate legal measures would be taken against any parties found culpable, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining safety, professionalism, and regulatory compliance at all Nigerian airports.