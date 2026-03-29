FG mandates one-stop joint screening at Nigerian airports

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has directed the implementation of a one-stop joint-interest screening system at all Nigerian airports.

The system centralizes checks for passengers, cargo, and staff, combining immigration, customs, and security into a single, coordinated process to reduce duplication.

Ahmadu Danjuma, Acting Regional Manager (North Central) for FAAN, confirmed the deployment of L3 scanning machines and advanced X-ray technology to support the directive.

Aviation security (AVSEC) personnel are now approved to bear arms and must complete the mandatory Basic STP123 course before deployment.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria is overhaulng its aviation security architecture to meet international standards and eliminate operational bottlenecks.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, FAAN’s Ahmadu Danjuma revealed that the new “one-stop” system is designed to streamline the traveler experience while tightening the net against intruders.

By bringing multiple agencies under one unified checkpoint, the government aims to end the “siloed” screening process that often leads to delays and security gaps.

Beyond the checkpoints, FAAN has intensified its “Perimeter Fortress” strategy. Constant patrols and inter-agency collaboration are being used to keep unauthorized persons, including herders and hoodlums, away from critical airport infrastructure.

This physical security is backed by a major investment in human capital; the Basic STP123 AVSEC course is now a strict prerequisite for all security staff, covering everything from explosives detection to emergency response.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge being addressed is “Agency Redundancy.” Previously, passengers often faced repetitive checks from different agencies, which created “Crowd Friction” and lowered the efficiency of security personnel. This fragmented approach also made it easier for restricted articles to slip through cracks in communication. To resolve this, the ONSA-led directive enforces “Inter-Agency Synergy,” ensuring that technology and intelligence are shared in real-time at a single point of contact.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The one-stop system improves security, reduces duplication, and enhances efficiency by combining checks into one coordinated operation,” stated Ahmadu Danjuma, Acting Regional Manager, FAAN .

. “We have not had a cause to worry about security breaches even during the busy period of festivals,” Danjuma noted regarding current performance.

noted regarding current performance. “The government has approved aviation security personnel to bear arms to enhance security,” he added, marking a significant policy shift.

“The Basic STP123 AVSEC course is a mandatory training programme… to effectively implement preventive measures,” he explained.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following the Abuja rollout, the one-stop screening system will be scaled across all major international and domestic hubs in Nigeria. Passengers can expect a more “fluid” movement through terminals, though with a more visible presence of armed AVSEC officers. FAAN will also continue the installation of L3 scanning machines—advanced 3D imaging technology—at high-traffic gates. In the coming months, the NCAA will conduct audit tours to ensure that every officer on duty has successfully completed the mandated STP123 training and that perimeter fences remain breach-free.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Nigerian airports are getting “Smarter and Sharper.” By merging multiple agency checks into one and arming its security staff, the FG is signaling that it will no longer tolerate the administrative delays or security vulnerabilities of the past. For travelers, this means a faster journey from the check-in counter to the boarding gate without sacrificing safety.