EY summit to examine emerging corporate reporting risks

By Emmanuella Opara | November 7th 2026

KEY POINTS

EY Nigeria will host its Audit Committee Transformation Summit on November 11, 2026, in Lagos.

The event will examine emerging risks in corporate governance, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and risk management.

Audit committee members, board members, business leaders and regulators are expected to participate.

Discussions will focus on strengthening oversight, transparency, accountability and stakeholder confidence.

MAIN STORY

EY Nigeria is set to bring together board members, audit committee executives, regulators and business leaders in Lagos to examine emerging risks affecting corporate governance, financial reporting and organisational accountability.

The firm’s Audit Committee Transformation Summit, scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2026, will hold at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, under the theme, ‘Shaping High-Performing Audit Committees’.

The summit comes amid increasing demands on businesses to strengthen corporate oversight, improve financial reporting standards and respond to evolving regulatory requirements in an increasingly complex operating environment.

According to EY, the event will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the changing responsibilities of audit committees and how they can improve their response to emerging business risks and regulatory developments.

The discussions will also examine ways organisations can strengthen governance structures, maintain transparency and build confidence among investors and other stakeholders.

EY said the summit would encourage the exchange of practical insights and experiences among audit committee members, business leaders, regulators and other participants in the corporate governance ecosystem.

The firm added that the engagement would promote collaboration among stakeholders and strengthen the role of audit committees in ensuring accountability and supporting sustainable long-term value creation.

The event is targeted at senior professionals responsible for corporate governance, organisational oversight, risk management and financial stewardship.

Through the gathering, EY aims to encourage discussions on the issues reshaping audit committee responsibilities and practical approaches businesses can adopt to improve governance and oversight.

THE ISSUES

Audit committees play an important role in ensuring the credibility of financial reporting, monitoring organisational risks and maintaining accountability within companies.

As businesses face changing regulatory requirements and increasingly complex operating conditions, the responsibilities of these committees are also evolving.

Effective oversight has become important to maintaining stakeholder confidence, particularly as organisations are expected to demonstrate transparency in their financial reporting and decision-making processes.

The ability of audit committees to identify emerging risks, respond to regulatory changes and maintain effective governance structures will therefore remain central to corporate accountability.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This year’s Summit will provide an important platform for sharing practical insights and perspectives on emerging risks, regulatory developments and leading governance practices,” EY said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The summit will take place on November 11 at The Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together stakeholders from across the corporate governance ecosystem.

Discussions are expected to focus on practical ways to improve audit committee effectiveness and strengthen organisational oversight.

BOTTOM LINE

EY Nigeria’s planned summit comes at a time when effective corporate governance, reliable financial reporting and risk oversight are increasingly important to businesses. The discussions will focus on how audit committees can strengthen their contribution to accountability and long-term organisational performance.