Exxon, Chevron Results Linked To Oil Price

Rising oil and natural gas prices boosted third-quarter profits at Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp by about 50 percent, underscoring how reliant they remain on commodity markets for their financial futures than better technology or cost cuts.

Despite deep capital spending cuts and a refocusing on projects that can generate faster paybacks in recent years, the results on Friday showed the pair, neither of whom hedge oil output, are still at the mercy of price gyrations.

Exxon and Chevron have pointed to aggressive plans for boosting low-cost U.S. shale production. But in recent quarters total output at both has atrophied and shale is unlikely to deliver a marked lift until the next decade, based on corporate projections.

“Both are trying to be disciplined and show growth,” said Brian Youngberg, an oil industry analyst with Edward Jones. “But it’s a little bit of a transition, especially as they’re trying to increase shale (output).”

The pair reported the same day as French rival Total SA posted a 29 percent jump in its third-quarter net profit as project ramp-ups and new investments lifted production.

Exxon, which reported a better-than-expected quarterly, said its Permian oil production will grow 45 percent each year through 2020, to more than 400,000 barrels per day. The company also has a large shale position in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation.

Still, Exxon said higher prices contributed $860 million to its earnings while volume increases added only $20 million to the latest quarter’s exploration profit. Exxon’s total output in the quarter was the lowest this year.