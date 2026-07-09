Experts urge regional cooperation to unlock Africa’s gas potential

Key points

Industry leaders say stronger regional integration is essential to maximise Africa’s gas resources.

NNPC aims to increase Nigeria’s gas production beyond the government’s 12 billion standard cubic feet per day target by 2030.

The African Atlantic Gas Pipeline and other infrastructure projects are expected to boost regional energy trade.

Experts say investment, market-driven pricing and cross-border collaboration will determine Africa’s competitiveness in global gas markets.

Main story

Africa’s ambition to become a stronger force in the global gas market will depend on countries working more closely together, expanding cross-border infrastructure and creating investment conditions that encourage long-term capital, energy industry leaders have said.

The consensus emerged during a panel discussion at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week in Abuja, where participants argued that regional cooperation has become just as important as resource availability in determining future competitiveness.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) said it expects domestic gas production to rise substantially before the end of the decade, with plans to exceed the Federal Government’s production target of 12 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2030. The company said additional output would supply both local industries and export markets, while supporting major projects such as the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline and future expansion of Nigeria LNG.

Officials behind the Decade of Gas Initiative said Nigeria’s expanding reserves, rising domestic consumption and ongoing pipeline investments provide favourable conditions for sustained growth. They noted that more than 20 gas developments are expected to come on stream in the coming years, although attracting sufficient private investment will require pricing policies that balance commercial returns with affordability for domestic consumers.

Beyond Nigeria, speakers argued that Africa has yet to fully capitalise on its gas wealth because regional markets remain poorly connected. Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines said the proposed African Atlantic Gas Pipeline could change that by linking gas-producing nations with new markets across West Africa while strengthening energy access, industrial development and export opportunities.

The experience of the West African Gas Pipeline Company was also presented as evidence that regional infrastructure can deliver long-term economic benefits. According to the company, the pipeline connecting Nigeria with Benin, Togo and Ghana has consistently improved energy supply across the sub-region while handling steadily increasing gas volumes in recent years.

Participants agreed that expanding infrastructure alone will not be enough. They said governments must also harmonise regulations, strengthen cross-border partnerships and create commercially viable markets capable of attracting the investment needed to unlock Africa’s full gas potential.

The issues

Africa possesses some of the world’s largest natural gas reserves but continues to face infrastructure gaps, financing constraints and fragmented regional markets. Industry stakeholders argue that coordinated investment, harmonised regulations and expanded pipeline networks are necessary to unlock the continent’s gas potential and strengthen energy security.

What’s being said

“The future of Africa’s energy sector depends entirely on deeper regional cooperation, integrated markets and cross-border infrastructure.” — Industry stakeholders at NOG Energy Week

What’s next

Nigeria is expected to continue expanding gas infrastructure projects, including major regional pipelines and LNG capacity, while policymakers work to improve pricing frameworks and attract additional investment into the gas sector.

Bottom line

Industry leaders believe Africa can become a major global gas supplier, but achieving that ambition will depend on stronger regional collaboration, sustained infrastructure investment and policies that encourage long-term private sector participation.