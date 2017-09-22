Euro Sheds 0.1% to $1.1883

The European Single Currency, euro EUR= crashed to $1.1883 from above $1.20 just before the Fed’s policy announcement.

The euro shed 0.1 percent to $1.1883 after dropping 0.8 percent the previous day, when it reversed a four-session winning run.

Meanwhile, the Euro zone yields hit highest in weeks after Fed signals rate hike.

Greek government bond yields were steady on Thursday ahead of trading hours after Reuters reported late on Wednesday the country is considering swapping 20 small bond issues for four or five new ones as it prepares to exit its international bailout.

Spanish government bonds, having underperformed on Wednesday, moved roughly in line with peers on Thursday, the 10-year yield rising 4 bps to top 1.50 percent for the first time in nearly a month.

The bond yield spread over Germany was steady at 102.5 bps, having widened on Wednesday from the opening level of 98.5 bps.

The index that measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of peers, was up 0.1 percent on the day at 92.558 after hitting its highest level in two weeks in the wake of the Fed meeting.