EU cuts steel import quotas by 47% to shield industry from global oversupply

Key points

The European Commission has reduced duty-free steel import quotas by 47 per cent to protect the EU steel industry.

Imports exceeding the quotas will attract a 50 per cent tariff across 26 steel product categories.

The measures aim to raise EU steel production capacity utilisation to 80 per cent and counter global overcapacity and dumping.

European steelmakers welcomed the move but said additional protections for downstream industries are still needed.

Main story

The European Commission has unveiled tougher safeguards for steel imports, cutting duty-free import quotas by almost half in a bid to protect European manufacturers from global oversupply and unfair trade practices.

The new measures, which came into effect on Wednesday, reduce annual tariff-free steel import quotas by 47 per cent to 18.3 million metric tonnes. Imports exceeding the allocated quotas will now attract a 50 per cent tariff across 26 categories of steel products.

According to the commission, the measures are intended to increase steel production capacity utilisation across the European Union to 80 per cent by reducing the volume of low-cost imports entering the market.

The commission said the decision was driven by persistent global overcapacity, which continues to distort international steel markets and expose European producers to unfair competition through dumping practices.

To balance trade protection with existing commercial relationships, the commission reserved half of the available quotas for countries that have free trade agreements with the European Union. The remaining quotas will be accessible to all trading partners, including those covered by free trade agreements.

It added that most free trade partners would receive country-specific quotas based on their historical export volumes and noted that many affected countries had provisionally accepted the proposed allocations.

The issues

The European steel industry has struggled for years with weak demand, rising production costs and an influx of cheaper imported steel, particularly from regions with excess manufacturing capacity.

European policymakers have increasingly argued that without stronger trade safeguards, local producers could continue losing market share despite strategic efforts to strengthen Europe’s industrial base and reduce dependence on external suppliers.

The latest measures also reflect a broader global trend of governments introducing protective trade policies to support domestic manufacturing sectors amid slowing economic growth and persistent industrial overcapacity.

What’s being said

“Persistent global overcapacity continues to distort international steel markets.” — European Commission

“European steelmakers could recover about 15 million metric tonnes of production under the new system.” — Axel Eggert, Director-General, European Steel Association (Eurofer)

What’s next

The European Commission will monitor the impact of the revised quota system on production, imports and market conditions across the bloc.

Meanwhile, Eurofer has urged the commission to extend similar trade protection measures to downstream steel industries, arguing that broader safeguards would strengthen the competitiveness of the entire European steel value chain.

Bottom line

The EU is tightening its steel trade defences to revive domestic production and protect manufacturers from global oversupply, but industry leaders say broader measures may still be needed to restore the sector’s long-term competitiveness.