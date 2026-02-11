Ethiopian Airlines Records $4.4bn Half-Year Revenue Amid Global Expansion

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest aviation group, has reported a robust revenue of $4.4 billion for the first six months of its 2025/2026 fiscal year. Announced on February 10, 2026, this figure represents a 14% year-on-year growth, exceeding the carrier’s internal targets by 2%.

The performance was driven by a significant climb in both passenger and cargo volumes, as the airline continues to aggressively implement its “Vision 2035” expansion strategy despite a complex global operating environment.

During the six-month period ending in December 2025, the airline transported 10.64 million passengers, marking an 11% increase compared to the previous year. Cargo operations remained a primary engine of growth, with the airline carrying 451,000 tons of freight; a 19% surge that reinforces its status as the continent’s leading air cargo operator.

CEO Mesfin Tasew attributed these gains to the addition of seven new aircraft to the fleet and the launch of new international routes to Porto (Portugal), Hanoi (Vietnam), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

The airline’s success comes despite significant headwinds, including aircraft shortages, volatile international security conditions, and restrictive U.S. visa policies under the current administration, which have impacted Africa–U.S. frequencies.

To ensure future dominance, the group has officially commenced construction on the $12.5 billion Bishoftu Airport mega-project, which is slated to become Africa’s largest aviation hub upon completion. The airline also finalized an order for nine Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to further modernize its fleet, which currently stands at 147 directly operated aircraft.

Beyond traditional flight operations, Ethiopian Airlines is diversifying its income streams, earning $2.5 million in the last six months alone by supplying technical components for Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

With three new domestic airports expected to be operational by April 2026 and a headquarters expansion that is 42% complete, the carrier is positioning itself as a vertically integrated aviation powerhouse. As the industry eyes the remainder of the fiscal year, Ethiopian Airlines remains on track to set new records for profitability and connectivity across the African continent and beyond.